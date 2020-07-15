Politics

LISTEN | Blanket booze ban is not a solution – DA

15 July 2020 - 13:12 By Paige Muller
The DA in the Western Cape said the ban on the sale of alcohol fuels criminal syndicates, results in job losses and will do more harm than good in the long run.
In light of the ban on the sale of liquor and gazetting of updated lockdown regulations, the DA has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of paying lip service to public participation.

The DA in the Western Cape said: “The blanket liquor ban fuels criminal syndicates, results in job losses and will do more harm than good in the long run.”

The opposition party called on the presidency to revisit the decision and engage the industry to provide alternative solutions.

