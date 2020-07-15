Newcastle mayor tests positive for Covid-19 but 'is in good spirits'

Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has tested positive for Covid-19.

Municipal spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said Mahlaba decided to test for the virus after coming into contact with a person who had tested positive.

“As a precautionary measure and to ascertain the extent of the risk of exposure to others, and as gazetted in the Covid-19 regulations, Dr Mahlaba will self-isolate at home and monitor his health. The mayor will continue to execute his mayoral duties via virtual platforms and provide much-needed advice on dealing with the novel coronavirus. He is in good health and has not displayed any symptoms yet,” he said.

Mahlaba said he was “coping well” and in good spirits.

“While in isolation, I’ve encouraged everyone who I’ve been in close contact with to go and test for the virus, especially members of my staff. I urge anyone who displays symptoms to immediately test to prevent transmission. I’ll remain in isolation for the next 14 days, while carrying out my mayoral duties,” said Mahlaba.