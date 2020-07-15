Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before outright ban

Top scientists advised the government to impose stricter measures to curb alcohol abuse before an outright ban.

This was revealed in parliament on Wednesday when the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) presented a report used to brief health minister Zweli Mkhize's advisory committee.

Presenting the report, Dr Charles Parry, who is part of the SAMRC unit focusing on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, raised the issue of imposing stricter measures before an outright ban.

“Strategically, we did push to the [advisory committee] that it might be useful to consider adopting the lesser approach of this basket of intervention initially, and seeing how it goes for a few weeks before going ahead with the ban, if required, to prevent a push-back from the public and the liquor industry and associated businesses.

“It might also make it easier to defend legal challenges because then the government could say they initiated less intrusive strategies first,” said Parry.

He said they had been tasked by a sub-committee of the ministerial advisory team to conduct the research on Monday last week before the ban was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

The SAMRC report is titled “Impact of Alcohol on Health Services in South Africa”, and it shows a huge increase in admissions to hospital trauma units since the lifting of the alcohol ban last month.

It was meant to look at the effect of the alcohol ban under level 3.