Politics

Banks will offer 'appropriate financial relief' to taxi industry: Fikile Mbalula

16 July 2020 - 17:31 By Naledi Shange
The banking sector is coming to the aid of the struggling taxi industry, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.
The banking sector is coming to the aid of the struggling taxi industry, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday.
Image: Via twitter/@Fikile Mbalula

The banking sector is coming to the party in terms of aiding taxi owners who have  suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who said on Thursday that meetings the ministry had with the taxi industry and banks had been fruitful.

“We have held productive engagements with the Banking Association South Africa on further relief measures they can extend to the taxi industry. We are happy to indicate that the banks have been responsive to our proposals to provide appropriate financial relief,” he said.

“Individual banks have their own procedures and measures in place and will make appropriate pronouncements in this regard.”

This comes after the taxi industry accused the government of not offering enough support during the lockdown, where many in the taxi industry have suffered significant losses.

During lockdown levels 4 and 5, taxis were not permitted to operate at full capacity, being compelled to only transport passengers at 70% of capacity. This has since been reversed for taxis making local trips.

The 70% cap is now only in place for taxis traveling on long distance routes. 

READ MORE:

It takes only 20 minutes to risk infection in a fully loaded taxi - even with a face mask

An expert has warned that commuters spending more than 20 minutes in a fully-loaded taxi, without proper ventilation, are at risk of being infected ...
News
2 days ago

Taxi drivers face jail time if passengers do not wear face masks

Public transport drivers and operators allowing commuters into their vehicles without a face mask can be prosecuted and jailed for up to six months, ...
News
3 days ago

Government did not buckle under taxi industry pressure, says Mkhize

There has been no capitulation by the government under pressure from the taxi industry, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. PwC received R69m from 'unlawfully' extended SAA audit contract Politics
  2. Parliament struggling to kick off Busisiwe Mkhwebane probe Politics
  3. Fresh calls for re-establishment of liquidated VBS Mutual Bank Politics
  4. State capture inquiry: PwC admits mistake in not saying SAA had not complied ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa on slippery stones, ailing economy and saving jobs during Covid-19 ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X