Politics

Covid-19 lockdown delays Julius Malema gun case

16 July 2020 - 09:56 By TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman were charged with discharging a firearm in public.
EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman were charged with discharging a firearm in public.
Image: ALON SKUY

The case against EFF leader Julius Malema for allegedly discharging a firearm in public will not be heard on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape has confirmed.

Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London in 2018.

Their case will return to the East London magistrate's court on September 17.

''The postponement will be done in the absence of the accused,” said NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“The postponement is due to lockdown regulations.”

MORE

Julius Malema charged on five counts for 'discharging firearm' at EFF rally

EFF leader Julius Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth ...
Politics
7 months ago

It was all an act: Malema sticks to his guns over ‘rifle’

EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns and continued to insist that he did not fire a real gun or live ammunition during the party’s fifth ...
Politics
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Public enterprises welcomes Treasury's letter of support for SAA Business
  2. WATCH | MEC Sindiswa Gomba 'blames' apartheid for R10m medical scooter saga Politics
  3. Covid-19 lockdown delays Julius Malema gun case Politics
  4. Eastern Cape MEC says 'stressed cadreship' speech was about following due ... Politics
  5. Justice minister Ronald Lamola on masks, non-compliance and criminal records Politics

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X