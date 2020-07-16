Green light for fully loaded taxis was an 'economic' decision: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has conceded that the decision to allow taxis to operate at 100% capacity was an “economic” one aimed at preserving the critical industry amid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want 50% so we can see visible distancing in the taxi. If you were to do that — let’s confront the reality — where would the industry be in the next two months? Who would pay the instalment?,” he said on Thursday.

“In our engagements with the banks, we are talking postponement, not that the debt will be written off. Let’s confront the reality. Unfortunately the reality is dealing with us when we are dealing with these issues.”

He labelled the industry, which transports the majority of South Africans on a daily basis, as a “sunset industry” that needed to be “defended and protected”.