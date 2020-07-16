Parliament struggling to kick off Busisiwe Mkhwebane probe

Parliament is struggling to put together a three-member panel that would kick off an investigation into whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold that office.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise revealed on Thursday that potential panellists who were approached to serve in this regard declined, citing possible conflict of interest.

“We must also emphasise that the declines did give reasons, and the reasons were some of those that we had not been aware of.

“They cited possibilities of conflict which come in were they to serve. All the reasons given to us were open and, we think, honest,” she said.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told the meeting of the assembly's programme committee that potential panellists were indeed approached but of those approached, only one was able to indicate availability to serve.

“The speaker is now in a process of approaching another set of panellists out of the names that were submitted by parties,” he said.

So far, four have declined, said Xaso.