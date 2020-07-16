PwC received R69m from 'unlawfully' extended SAA audit contract

The commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday heard that PwC received more than R60m from a contract that was “unlawfully” extended from one to five years.

The company was appointed to audit SAA for a year between 2011 and 2012.

However, it emerged on Thursday that the company provided its services beyond the period stipulated in the contract.

PwC auditor Pule Mothibe told the commission that he understood the contract to have been for five years and not a year.

“It is important to note that companies don’t change auditors annually. It is not economically viable to respond to a tender of this magnitude if it is only for a year.”

Mothibe explained that it would be disruptive for a client to engage new auditors every year.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo told Mothibe that irrespective of whether he found it viable or not for a company to acquire service from an audit firm for a short period, the contract was for one year. Mothibe agreed.