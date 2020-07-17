Politics

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi contracts Covid-19

17 July 2020 - 18:01 By Naledi Shange
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has Covid-19.
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has Covid-19.
Image: Esa Alexander

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A statement from the presidency said Nxesi had undergone his fourth Covid-19 test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but this was the first to return a positive result.

“Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister, who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing. The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus,” the statement read.

Nxesi joins a growing list of MPs who have tested positive. They include Gwede Mantashe and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as well as deputy ministers Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Nkosi Phatekile Holomisa.

“Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and deputy minister Holomisa have since recovered,” the presidency said.

It extended well wishes to all those who had tested positive and conveyed condolences to families who had lost loved ones.

“Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practise physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” the presidency said.

MORE

Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

'I feel fine,' says deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu after positive Covid-19 test

The deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19, her ministry announced on Monday
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi contracts Covid-19 Politics
  2. DA files urgent application to stop Tito Mboweni funding SAA rescue Politics
  3. 'This is distasteful' - Fikile Mbalula slammed for 'tone-deaf' Covid-19 'joke' Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues to grill PwC on SAA contract Politics
  5. Fikile Mbalula on loading capacity, hygiene and air circulation Politics

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X