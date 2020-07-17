Politics

Fikile Mbalula on loading capacity, hygiene and air circulation

17 July 2020 - 08:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula addressed the nation on the amended regulations for the transport industry under alert level 3.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula addressed the nation on the amended regulations for the transport industry under alert level 3.
Image: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula gave an update on amended regulations under alert level 3 of lockdown, during an economic cluster press briefing on Thursday.

Here are some critical points from his address:

Air circulation

“All public transport vehicle windows must be kept 5cm open on both sides. All public transport vehicles must be fitted with window blockers to keep the windows five centimetres open.”

Hygiene

“Operators must ensure that all public vehicle doors, window handles, arm rests and handrails are sanitised after every load. Passengers must be encouraged to sanitise after they enter the vehicle and after getting off the vehicle.”

Payment holidays 

“Banks will also in due course communicate their decisions to the borrowers and the public in this regard on their Covid-19-related relief measures. Over the last few weeks, we have been engaging in intense discussions with the taxi industry on the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant losses the industry continues to incur.”

Government is open to engaging further 

“We engaged with the taxi industry in good faith and we found each other on many areas but there are areas where we differed, however the door remains open for further engagements on issues where we are not in agreement. We have always understood this engagement as cordial and not characterised by the high flare of emotions as our tackling of Covid-19 is not a one-man show.”

Loading capacity

“To this end, bus, taxi and e-hailing, meter taxis, shuttle services, chauffeur-driven vehicles and scholar transport vehicles are permitted to carry 100% of licensed carry capacity for any trip not regarded as long distance travel. Long distance refers to any trip that is 200km or longer.”

Save lives 

“We’re all enjoined in the obligation to arrest the spread of the virus to preserve human life. Government will therefore not tolerate conduct that places the lives of public transport users at risk. The violation of the regulations we’re issuing today is a criminal offence and law enforcement authorities will act without fear or favour.”

Financial support 

“The taxi industry is not subsidised, as a result they are double hit in terms of Covid-19. They are owing banks, they are indebted and they are not covered in terms of relief means that we have presented to the nation.”

MORE

Banks will offer 'appropriate financial relief' to taxi industry: Fikile Mbalula

The banking sector is coming to the party in terms of aiding taxi owners who have  suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics
17 hours ago

Green light for fully loaded taxis was an 'economic' decision: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has conceded that the decision to allow taxis to operate at 100% capacity was aimed at preserving the ailing ...
Politics
15 hours ago

AA #ExtendtheLicence petition expected to exceed 20,000 signatures this week

With its petition to #ExtendtheLicence fast approaching 20,000 signatures, the Automobile Association (AA) says it believes this is an important ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fikile Mbalula on loading capacity, hygiene and air circulation Politics
  2. MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption Politics
  3. 'It's no competition, but there are provinces more corrupt than the Eastern ... Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa lauds Mandela family for disclosing Zindzi had Covid-19 Politics
  5. Green light for fully loaded taxis was an 'economic' decision: Mbalula Politics

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X