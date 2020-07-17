Fikile Mbalula on loading capacity, hygiene and air circulation

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula gave an update on amended regulations under alert level 3 of lockdown, during an economic cluster press briefing on Thursday.

Here are some critical points from his address:

Air circulation

“All public transport vehicle windows must be kept 5cm open on both sides. All public transport vehicles must be fitted with window blockers to keep the windows five centimetres open.”

Hygiene

“Operators must ensure that all public vehicle doors, window handles, arm rests and handrails are sanitised after every load. Passengers must be encouraged to sanitise after they enter the vehicle and after getting off the vehicle.”

Payment holidays

“Banks will also in due course communicate their decisions to the borrowers and the public in this regard on their Covid-19-related relief measures. Over the last few weeks, we have been engaging in intense discussions with the taxi industry on the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant losses the industry continues to incur.”