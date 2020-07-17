'This is distasteful' - Fikile Mbalula slammed for 'tone-deaf' Covid-19 'joke'

Seemingly taking a jab at his critics, Mbalula warned that the virus is no longer a “theory”.

He continued: “It hits at home, takes your wife while you’re busy talking in the streets, ‘Mbalula minister of transport, yada-yada,’ Nozuko dies at home.”

At the time of his address, SA had 324,221 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,669 deaths related to the virus.

One critic said, “this is a slap in the face to everyone who passed away from the virus and the survivors who fought tooth and nail to survive Covid-19. Families are grieving because of this thing. So insensitive.”