'This is distasteful' - Fikile Mbalula slammed for 'tone-deaf' Covid-19 'joke'

17 July 2020 - 11:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fikile Mbalula upset some people with an ínsensitive remark when he spoke on the amended lockdown regulations for the transport industry.
Image: Twitter/Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula is getting backlash on social media for what was perceived as an insensitive  Covid-19 “joke”. The transport minister gave an update on amended Covid-19 regulations during the economic cluster briefing on Thursday.

Seemingly taking a jab at his critics, Mbalula warned that the virus is no longer a “theory”.

He continued: “It hits at home, takes your wife while you’re busy talking in the streets, ‘Mbalula minister of transport, yada-yada,’ Nozuko dies at home.”

At the time of his address, SA had 324,221 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,669 deaths related to the virus.

One critic said, “this is a slap in the face to everyone who passed away from the virus and the survivors who fought tooth and nail to survive Covid-19. Families are grieving because of this thing. So insensitive.” 

People had this to say:

