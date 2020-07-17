'This is distasteful' - Fikile Mbalula slammed for 'tone-deaf' Covid-19 'joke'
Fikile Mbalula is getting backlash on social media for what was perceived as an insensitive Covid-19 “joke”. The transport minister gave an update on amended Covid-19 regulations during the economic cluster briefing on Thursday.
Seemingly taking a jab at his critics, Mbalula warned that the virus is no longer a “theory”.
He continued: “It hits at home, takes your wife while you’re busy talking in the streets, ‘Mbalula minister of transport, yada-yada,’ Nozuko dies at home.”
At the time of his address, SA had 324,221 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,669 deaths related to the virus.
One critic said, “this is a slap in the face to everyone who passed away from the virus and the survivors who fought tooth and nail to survive Covid-19. Families are grieving because of this thing. So insensitive.”
Mbalula on Covid: usathi yada yada... gwaaap Nozuko. pic.twitter.com/AqD1xY3Pq8— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 16, 2020
People had this to say:
Such hogwash. @MbalulaFikile hhay shem you’ve reached a new level of low. Nothing funny about people dying this is distasteful. https://t.co/4zHdgila83— StopRape! (@dladla_miss) July 17, 2020
This is so cruel... So tone deaf, especially at a time like this. Wawu! https://t.co/ud9a32Lmtf— Nelisiwe Msomi (@NeliMsomi) July 16, 2020
This is tasteless and inconsiderate, people are losing loved ones and he’s making a mockery out of it. https://t.co/x6zLQH9JiH— Young Papi, champagne. (@Da_Voc) July 17, 2020
Good to know people's realities are a joke to you. Nxla https://t.co/Y1eQM7mc23— Buttercup (@TheeRorisang) July 16, 2020