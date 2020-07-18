ANC in KZN to draw lessons from Madiba in fight against Covid-19

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to strengthen its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by drawing inspiration from late former statesman Nelson Mandela.

The party's provincial chair Sihle Zikalala paid tribute to the global icon in Howick on Nelson Mandela International Day on Saturday.

“Today the world commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day under very different circumstances.

“Humanity is facing one of the greatest threats in the 21st century, the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Zikalala said South Africans were also mourning the death of Mandela's daughter Zindzi, who was laid to rest of Friday.

“We have learnt from the family that this fearless and revolutionary activist of our movement also had Covid-19. Even with heavy hearts, we must release her beautiful soul and fighting spirit to her legendary parents. ​