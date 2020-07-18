Honour Madiba's legacy by putting nation's health first during Covid-19 pandemic, parliament urges

Parliament on Saturday called on South Africans to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela by putting the health of those at home and in their communities first during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country and world commemorated Mandela Day, parliament reminded the nation of the famous quote by the late struggle icon and former president that “a fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of”.

It noted that SA was celebrating Mandela Day during a period where Covid-19, a deadly novel virus that had changed how people interact with each other, was likely to reach its peak.

“After 114 days of different levels of a phased lockdown, whose aim was to flatten the infection curve, we now have to deal with the exponential increase in infections in some provinces. This period, which had a devastating effect on the economy and the livelihoods of many in our country, requires that we stand socially distanced from each other but side-by-side while we continue to stop the spread of infection.

“As we celebrate and honour the legacy of the founding father of our democracy, Tata Nelson Mandela, we remember his words when he said: 'May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.' The choices we make individually, and collectively, should reflect our hope that we will win this fight against this virus. Choosing to stay at home or going out only to get essential goods, while observing all hygiene protocols, is a reflection of our collective hope that we are working to survive beyond the inconveniences brought about by the disease,” parliament said in a statement.