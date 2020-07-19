ANC MP Martha Mmola dies of Covid-related illness

She became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and had been a member of the select committees on security and justice; co-operative governance & traditional affairs; water and sanitation; and human settlements. She also served on the joint standing committee on defence; select committee on petitions and executive undertakings; select committee on finance as well as the select committee on appropriations.

Said the presiding officers: “We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond parliament.

“Ms Mmola was a long-standing active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime-fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served.”