Politics

ANC MP Martha Mmola dies of Covid-related illness

19 July 2020 - 17:25 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/lightwise

ANC MP Martha Mmola died on Saturday due to a Covid-19 related illness.

This was disclosed by parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo.

Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces for the ANC, representing the Mpumalanga province.

She was previously a member of the National Assembly, where she was also a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee on defence.

She became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and had been a member of the select committees on security and justice; co-operative governance & traditional affairs; water and sanitation; and human settlements. She also served on the joint standing committee on defence; select committee on petitions and executive undertakings; select committee on finance as well as the select committee on appropriations.

Said the presiding officers: “We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond parliament.

“Ms Mmola was a long-standing active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime-fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served.”

