DA to decide whether to continue with online elective congress amid coronavirus pandemic

The DA next weekend is due to decide whether to continue with its online elective congress amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

In May, the party’s federal council — the highest decision-making body of the DA between conferences — passed a decision for an online conference to be held later this year. But there were reservations by some in the party that a virtual conference might disadvantage those in areas with poor access to technology.

Mbali Ntuli, who is running for the position of party leader, opposed the idea, raising her fears that the congress may not be credible, free and fair.

But going to this federal council — scheduled for June 25 and June 26 — a number of mostly rural provinces, are backing the decision to go ahead with the conference, provided the party does all it can to guarantee full participation.

The first hurdle for the DA’s online conference, however, will be its ability to hold branch annual meetings where they are due to elect voting delegates, amid rising Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.

The DA has given a go-ahead for provinces to hold the meetings, which will be a big test on the party’s readiness for the congress. The meetings have to be done by August 31, a full month before congress.

Eastern Cape DA chairperson Andrew Whitfield said the province had held its branch and constituency meetings by the end of February and would be holding its provincial congress on August 21.

Limpopo leader Jacques Smalle said his province was ready to hold branch AGMs and was going to use different models to hold the meetings in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“One of them will be online or data stuff. We will definitely test the system over the next five weeks or six weeks. We are planning to test the system and if we feel that the system is doable, we will proceed, if we feel that the system is not doable, we won’t proceed.

“I am one of those people, I don’t say no before I have tried it, we are definitely gonna try it,” he said.