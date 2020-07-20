'DA's move to stop SAA funding a waste of the court's time': Mboweni

A Twitter spat between finance minister Tito Mboweni and the DA shadow minister of finance, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has escalated after the opposition party's urgent application to stop Mboweni from bailing out SA Airways (SAA) was made at the high court in Pretoria.

The DA announced at the weekend it had applied to interdict Mboweni from bailing out the national carrier by using "emergency funding" not budgeted for in “exceptional” and “unforeseen” circumstances.

The application was filed at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

“Yet another public bailout of SAA does not meet the definition of an unforeseen emergency. To use this as a pretext to bail out SAA again would be unlawful,” Hill-Lewis said in a statement.

He said Mboweni had until 5pm on Sunday to file an answering affidavit.

Responding to Hill-Lewis on Twitter, Mboweni suggested the application might be a “trivial/small issue” that would waste the court's time.