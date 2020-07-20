Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for saying Mandela is 'no longer a useful figure to confront injustices of racial violence'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised after his comments on former president Nelson Mandela's legacy.

On Saturday, while many around the nation and abroad commemorated the 102nd anniversary of Mandela's birth, Ndlozi questioned his legacy in a series of posts on Twitter.

July 18 marks Mandela Day, when many around the world dedicate 67 minutes of their day to initiatives which benefit those who are less fortunate. The day was officially declared by the UN in November 2009.

Questioning one of Mandela's quotes, Ndlozi asked what the former president meant by it.

“Mandela once said he fought against 'black domination' ... Can those with rigorous minds help me process this?” he asked. “Where in the world or history have people been dominated by 'blacks'? Where has this blackness represented domination, superiority, and privilege? What did Mandela mean?” Ndlozi asked.