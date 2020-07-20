This is how interprovincial travel will work under level 3 lockdown

Updated Covid-19 directives for interprovincial travel for South Africans returning to work or university have been put in place by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

The new regulations include the mandatory use of face masks, sanitising of passengers before boarding and landing, keeping windows open by at least 5cm, and a 70% loading capacity.

The regulations come into effect immediately, and a violation of the rules would be classified as a criminal offence, Mbalula said.

“Law enforcement authorities will act without fear or favour,” he said.

Mbalula said the regulations were introduced after extensive consultations to contain the spread of the coronavirus within the public transport sphere.

“Consultations with health experts were undertaken and their additional recommendations in the face of the increased loading capacity were duly considered and accepted,” said Mbalula, adding that preserving livelihoods has become much harder while gradually resuming economic activity.