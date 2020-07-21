Former spy boss to reveal secrets of 'presidents, politicians and judges' at Zondo commission

Sikhakhane told the commission on Monday that Fraser had effectively been accused of “treason” and would have to respond with his own evidence, Times Select reported on Tuesday.

“Mr Fraser would have liked to die with the secrets he would now have to disclose to this commission,” Sikhakhane said, adding that Fraser would have to divulge secrets that related to presidents, judges and parliamentarians.

“I have advised him not to. Mr Fraser and Mr Manzini come here reluctantly to breach an oath they took that they would die with the secrets of the state,” he said.

Manala Manzini is the former director-general in the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Sikhakhane is also representing him.

Sikhakhane said he assumed his clients were indemnified from breaching that oath.

Zondo said he did not think he had the power to indemnify someone from prosecution.