From shopping lists to family burials: 5 allegations denied by Nomvula Mokonyane

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane denied allegations made by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi during her appearance at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

Mokonyane accused Agrizzi of character assassination, sexism and said he over-estimated her influence within the ANC.

In 2019, TimesLIVE reported on scathing allegations made by Agrizzi against Mokonyane.

Here are five important takeaways from her testimony:

Christmas shopping list

Last year, Agrizzi told the commission that Mokonyane had a Christmas “shopping list”, which included cases of whiskey and braai packs, delivered to her home.

Mokonyane said she never received any groceries from Bosasa, saying her home does not have the capacity to store all the items mentioned by Agrizzi. She said Bosasa donated food parcels to the community and never for her personal benefit.