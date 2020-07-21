Government wants SABC job cuts halted: deputy minister

The ministry of communications says that as the SABC's sole shareholder, it has every right to order the public broadcaster's board and management to suspend the planned retrenchment of workers.

Deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana, who has been delegated by minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as the new political head of the SABC, told MPs on Tuesday night that there was nothing political about their objection to possible retrenchments of hundreds of employees at Auckland Park.

Kekana said their decision to ask the SABC board and management to suspend job cuts was a legitimate intervention they were allowed to make as government shareholder representatives at the cash-strapped broadcaster.

"I have a responsibility on behalf of the department, as a shareholder representing the department and the ministry on issues that we think have not been attended to accordingly, to advise," she said.