R30m spent irregularly in dodgy KZN tenders for blankets and PPE: premier

Investigations into the awarding of two tenders to supply blankets for the homeless and personal protective equipment (PPE) have uncovered irregularities by the KwaZulu-Natal government of nearly R30m.

And it has emerged that more than 43,018 blankets procured by the provincial department of social development as part of the Covid-19 relief sit in storage and have not been delivered to those in need.

This was revealed by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday during a report on the findings of three investigations into the procurement of PPE and blankets by the department. Zikalala said two investigations into tenders awarded by the department were launched in April after several allegations emerged of the irregular procurement of blankets worth R22m and PPE worth R19m.

A total of 48,000 blankets were procured, but only 4,982 have been delivered to date.