Politics

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blocks Phumzile van Damme after SABC 'secret resignations' probe

21 July 2020 - 14:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blocked DA MP Phumzile van Damme after a blame game regarding 'secret resignations' at the SABC. File photo.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blocked DA MP Phumzile van Damme after a blame game regarding 'secret resignations' at the SABC. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has 99 problems, and entertaining DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Twitter is probably the least of them, as the blocking suggests.

On Monday, the DA's shadow minister of communication was “sobbing” after Ndabeni-Abrahams blocked her, following a push for an investigation from the official opposition party regarding “secret resignations” at the SABC.

Secret resignation

The DA demanded a probe into SABC board member Bernadette Muthien's alleged secret resignation and possible looming retrenchments of staff at the public broadcaster.

According to SABC News, the broadcaster plans to retrench about 600 employees and let go of 1,200 freelancers to try to reduce its salary bill by R700m.

The communications and digital technologies committee sat for two days, Monday and Tuesday, to discuss the fate of hundreds of employees whose jobs are on the line.

Ndabeni-Abrahams to blame 

On Monday, Van Damme blamed Ndabeni-Abrahams for keeping the matter under the radar.

According to Van Damme, Muthien resigned last month without a word sent to the committee. She alleged that Ndabeni-Abrahams knew about this but failed to communicate the resignation.

“The DA has it on good authority that SABC board member Bernadette Muthien resigned last month,” said Van Damme in a statement.

“The DA has been reliably informed that both President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are aware of her resignation. Despite this knowledge, the minister, who ordinarily informs parliament of resignations from the entities for which she is responsible, has not informed the committee.”

Failure to communicate

Van Damme said it was Ndabeni-Abrahams' job to make the rest of the committee aware of such changes, and her failure to do so was yet another example of disdain for parliament.

“It is unclear what the reasons for Muthien’s resignation are. The DA will request that she be invited for an exit interview to disclose whether there are any matters parliament needs to be aware of that may have caused her resignation.

“History has shown that once resignations from the SABC board begin, it usually means the beginning of strife at the public broadcaster,” she said.

Blocked

Ndabeni-Abraham was obviously displeased with Van Damme’s statement, and resolved to block her on Twitter.

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie also caught a block by association.

“Both opposition MPs in charge of conducting oversight over her department. I reckon we should forget about getting Christmas cards,” Van Damme joked.  

ANC opposes plans to retrench staff at state-owned entities: Magashule

The ANC is opposing plans by state-owned entities (SOEs) to retrench employees in view of the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
2 weeks ago

SABC defends possible retrenchments, saying it needs to reduce its salary bill by R700m

SABC bosses have defended the decision to reduce the broadcaster's headcount saying this was one of the preconditions imposed on the organisation by ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

About 600 SABC employees to possibly lose their jobs

In a cost-cutting measure, the SABC on Thursday announced that it was considering implementing retrenchments of some of its staff
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC calls DA 'racist' following probe into Western Cape municipality Politics
  2. Buthelezi slams 'infantile obsession' with removing colonial and apartheid ... Politics
  3. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blocks Phumzile van Damme after SABC 'secret ... Politics
  4. Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19 Politics
  5. Former spy boss to reveal secrets of 'presidents, politicians and judges' at ... Politics

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X