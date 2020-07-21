Labour minister Thulas Nxesi, 61, in hospital with Covid-19

On Monday, Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and information and communications technology, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Frolick is self-isolating, according to speaker Thandi Modise.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo wished Frolick a speedy recovery.

Three provincial premiers have also contracted the coronavirus.

North West premier Job Mokgoro went into “voluntary quarantine” at a hospital two weeks ago. His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi told TimesLIVE it was precautionary "because he stays at an official residence and has a lot of people who work there". He has since recovered.

Also a fortnight ago, Gauteng premier David Makhura and the Western Cape's Alan Winde went into self-quarantine.

Earlier this month, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. It came a day after his wife, Manzi Ellen, died from a long illness, and shortly after he lost his mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, who died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 82.