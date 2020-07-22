DA MP irks Dlamini-Zuma with claim she's focused only on 'zol and alcohol'

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not take kindly to accusations by a DA MP that her focus in the fight against Covid-19 has been on “zol and alcohol”.

“Honourable Hoosen, I used to have great respect for you as an honourable member, but today I've lost that respect,” she said on Wednesday addressing the criticism.

While she initially did not want “to dignify” the criticism with a response, she reiterated that the government was trying to balance saving lives and livelihoods.

“We care about our people's lives, equally we care about their livelihoods. We care about ensuring that hospitals remain open and beds remain available,” she said before her speaking time in the parliamentary debate on her department's budget ended.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen had accused Dlamini-Zuma of ignoring Covid-19 related corruption and only focusing her energy on the ban of the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.