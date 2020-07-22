Politics

More MPs test positive for Covid-19

22 July 2020 - 08:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A number of MPs have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country's infection rate hits its peak.
Image: Anton Scholtz. File photo

More members of parliament (MPs) have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Parliament’s presiding officers have learnt of more MPs who have tested positive for Covid-19,” parliament said in a statement.  

Labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and MP Zamoxolo Peter have been hospitalised due to Covd-19.

Other MPs who have tested positive for Covid-19 are Simphiwe Mbatha, Collin Malatji and national assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick.  

National assembly speaker Thandi Modise and national council of provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have expressed messages of support and well wishes to the families of the MPs.

“During this time, human solidarity, empathy and social unity are crucial as key weapons against the coronavirus.

“South Africans are encouraged to remain steadfast in combating the spread of Covid-19. This means complying with restrictions, vital hygiene, social distancing protocols and all other guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19  infections,” the presiding officers said.

Gwede Mantashe in hospital after positive Covid-19 test

A week after testing positive for Covid-19, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital.
News
1 day ago

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi, 61, in hospital with Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.
Politics
22 hours ago

Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19

At least six ANC MPs and 18 parliamentary officials have tested positive for Covid-19 as the country begins a climb to its peak of the virus outbreak.
Politics
20 hours ago

