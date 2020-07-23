13,000 new cases, as Mkhize urges SA to be 'alive to the realities of Covid-19'

“To think that we could have corrected all the weaknesses of the system within the five weeks, I think it was to expect a lot. We have done a lot that we needed to do to try to prepare our health services.

“Of course there will still be weaknesses, and we will continue to go around to different provinces and try to bolster those areas of weaknesses and ensure that we prepare the country for the ultimate surge as it comes. It is not a once-off event — we have to do this every day.

“And I want to say that there are challenges in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Where there are challenges we will go there and assist at that level.

“We actually need to be very cautious about how much we comment on the figures in the Western Cape ... As we stand today, Western Cape still has the highest mortality and we actually are learning as to what is going on. A few weeks ago the figures in the Western Cape showed a bit of a plateau. That trend is now beginning to be seen in the Eastern Cape and in fact the mortality there is a bit lower than in the Western Cape.

“If we politicise this matter, we are going to run into trouble.”

Mkhize added that he was working to expedite the process of employing additional health-care workers by cutting some red tape.