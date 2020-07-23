Academic year for public schools to be extended beyond 2020: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the current academic year will go beyond 2020, after announcing a temporary closure of all public schools on Thursday night.

This comes after immense pressure from teachers' unions and other non-government organisations who were opposed to the reopening of schools as the country reaches the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the move to close all public schools came after basic education minister Angie Motshega met with over 60 organisations representing teachers, school principals, parents, school governing bodies, civil society formations and independent schools, as well as education MECs from all nine provinces,

Ramaphosa did not give an estimate on when 2020 the academic year was expected to be completed.

The extension also comes after the department of higher education & training had also confirmed that the academic year for universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges was expected to go on until 2021.