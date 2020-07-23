ANC KZN investigates senior member over role in arrest of former lover
Jomo Sibiya accused of using influence to get 'fake doctor' arrested
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has set up an investigation into one of its senior members.
Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli announced that party veteran Willies Mchunu will lead the inquiry to get to the bottom of the allegations against provincial executive member Jomo Sibiya.
“We have to say this matter was reported formally to the office of the provincial secretary by comrade Jomo Sibiya, explaining how the situation between him and the lady by the name of Nokwanda has evolved.
“In dealing with this matter, the provincial officials of the ANC decided that we will be setting up a team which we have started establishing that is going to be led by comrade Willies Mchunu, former premier, an outstanding veteran of our movement,” said Ntuli.
This follows allegations that Sibiya used his influence to get former lover Nokwanda Ndlovu arrested.
Ndlovu was arrested in November for fraud after posing as a doctor at a hospital in Nkandla, Sunday Times reported.
Ntuli assured those who come forward with information around this matter that they will not “be vulnerable”.
“Whatever information is put before comrade Mchunu will be properly dissected [and] analysed as such. Once the facts are on the table, we will be able to determine what is right and wrong,” he said. “We will act and side on what is right - even if the facts are against one of our own. It's a commitment we make.”
Ntuli further appealed to ANC members not to bring “our internal dynamics and factionalism” into the matter.
Contacted by TimesLIVE, Sibiya said he would subject himself fully to the investigation.
“I am a member of the ANC and I will abide by any outcomes of the ANC process. I think it is important for the ANC to also satisfy itself on the issue that we are dealing with,” he said.
Ndlovu could not be reached for comment.