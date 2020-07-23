ANC KZN investigates senior member over role in arrest of former lover

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has set up an investigation into one of its senior members.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli announced that party veteran Willies Mchunu will lead the inquiry to get to the bottom of the allegations against provincial executive member Jomo Sibiya.

“We have to say this matter was reported formally to the office of the provincial secretary by comrade Jomo Sibiya, explaining how the situation between him and the lady by the name of Nokwanda has evolved.

“In dealing with this matter, the provincial officials of the ANC decided that we will be setting up a team which we have started establishing that is going to be led by comrade Willies Mchunu, former premier, an outstanding veteran of our movement,” said Ntuli.

This follows allegations that Sibiya used his influence to get former lover Nokwanda Ndlovu arrested.