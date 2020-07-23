Corruption in water department is drying up, Sisulu tells parliament

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu told parliament on Thursday that she was working hard to root out corruption in her department.

Delivering her budget vote speech for water and sanitation, Sisulu said her department was taking officials who were implicated in corruption in both her department and water boards to task.

“When we came in, we found a department that no longer enjoyed the confidence of the people it served, having been eroded by a number of cases of corruption. In essence I was told I inherited a bankrupt department with problems accumulated over many years,” she said.

“In summary, this is what the portfolio committee instructed me to do in the debate: sort out this department and its finances.”

When Sisulu took over, the department was separate from human settlements and it had been dogged with numerous allegations of corruption related to water projects, including the alleged looting of a R2bn involving a water tender in Lephalale, Limpopo.