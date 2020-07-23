DA slams Ramaphosa for 'bowing to union pressure' to close schools

DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to close public schools for a month, saying the president has “bent the knee to all-powerful teachers’ unions”.

This is after Ramaphosa announced the closure of schools for four weeks and told the nation that the current school year will go beyond 2020.

Steenhuisen labelled Ramaphosa a “spectator president” who had “bent the knee to all-powerful teachers’ unions, in particular Sadtu, who do not have the best interests of learners at heart”.

“This is not leadership — President Ramaphosa is behaving like a 'spectator president', taking instructions from whichever powerful interest group threatens him more,” he said.

“This decision is not supported by the best available evidence, it is not supported by education experts, and it is not supported by the virus data. The scientific evidence is that schools do not expose learners and staff to higher levels of risk than any other places.”