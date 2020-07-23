Eastern Cape government threatens Nelson Mandela Bay metro takeover

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been given seven days to convince Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha not to place it under administration.

This is according to a letter sent from Nqatha to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Tuesday, HeraldLIVE reported.

Nqatha told Buyeye that he intended to recommend to the provincial executive committee that Section 139(1) of the constitution be invoked, which would see the city placed under administration.

“The purpose of this letter is to give the council prior notification of this impending step and further afford it an opportunity to advance its representations either in support or in opposition of this step, or as the council may deem fit,” Nqatha said.

He said his decision to recommend the city be placed under administration stemmed from a failure to fill the mayor’s position and the appointment of Mvuleni Mapu as acting city manager.

“An acting mayor is never intended to be indefinite and it has long been necessary to fill the vacuum,” he said.