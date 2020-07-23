IN FULL | Ramaphosa addresses SA on shutting schools and fighting Covid-19 fraud

President Cyril Rampahosa said on Thursday night that matrics would get a week off, grade 7s would get two weeks off and all other public school pupils a month off.

This, he said, was as the country faced a growing number of Covid-19 cases, with SA becoming just the fifth country in the world to record more than 400,000 infections.

Ramaphosa also promised to crack down on corruption.

This is his full unedited address, as provided to journalists:

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic:

My fellow South Africans, I wish to address you this evening on two matters that are of great interest and concern to South Africans as we struggle to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. The first issue is the reopening of schools and the second is the management of the resources that we have dedicated towards the fight against Covid-19.

Since I last addressed the nation 11 days ago, more than 130,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed. As of this evening, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 408,052. SA now has the fifth highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and accounts for half of all the cases in Africa.