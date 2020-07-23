Politics

Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe officials, spending linked to Covid-19 state of disaster

23 July 2020 - 18:20 By Matthew Savides
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SIU to probe 'improper or unlawful conduct' by government employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the SIU to probe 'improper or unlawful conduct' by government employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit to probe all government spending linked to the state of disaster declared over the coronavirus pandemic.

And, Ramaphosa states, the SIU must also probe “improper or unlawful conduct” by government employees — including whether this resulted in “any loss, damage or actual or potential prejudice suffered by the state institutions or the state”.

In a gazette published on Thursday — signed by Ramaphosa and justice minister Ronald Lamola — the president wants the SIU to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into public money and public officials linked to the declaration of the state of disaster.

According to the gazette, the probe must cover “the procurement of, or contracting for, goods, works and services, including the construction, refurbishment, leasing, occupation and use of immovable property, during, or in respect of the national state of disaster”.

The investigation should also look into payments that were:

  • “not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”;
  • “contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines or other government regulations”;
  • “conducted by or facilitated through the improper or unlawful conduct of employees or officials of the state institutions, or any other person or entity, to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or any other person”; or
  • “fraudulent, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the state institutions or the state.”

If such behaviour or actions were found, the gazette states, the SIU is empowered to push for the “recovery of any losses suffered”, including civil action to recover such funds.

MORE

There was no 'tender bonanza', says Ramaphosa's spokesperson on R125m contract for her husband

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has come out in defence of her husband, whose company allegedly received a R125m tender to supply personal ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Gauteng premier David Makhura eyes wrongdoers after Covid-19 recovery

Gauteng premier David Makhura has made a full recovery from Covid-19, his office said on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption

The Eastern Cape government had a tough time convincing members of parliament that it had things under control in its response to Covid-19 in the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Online applications in the pipeline for protection orders, divorces: Lamola Politics
  2. Corruption in water department is drying up, Sisulu tells parliament Politics
  3. Gwede Mantashe is not dead: ANC Politics
  4. Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe officials, spending linked to Covid-19 state of ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN investigates senior member over role in arrest of former lover Politics

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X