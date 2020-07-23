Schools will close for four weeks: Ramaphosa

He said matric pupils would only take a week off before returning to class on August 3.

Grade 7 pupils would take a two-week break and be back in August 10.

Ramaphosa was speaking during an address to the nation on Thursday night. He said more than 6,000 people had died of Covid-19, and 408,052 infections had been confirmed.

He said the “health and wellbeing” of pupils and educators was critical — and that a “major and lasting disruption to learning would have a devastating impact” on pupils.

“It was difficult to find consensus on the best approach. What everyone does agree on though is that the health, the academic and social development of the learners must remain our foremost concern.”

