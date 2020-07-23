There was no 'tender bonanza', says Ramaphosa's spokesperson on R125m contract for her husband

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has come out in defence of her husband, whose company allegedly received a R125m tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Gauteng health department.

She denied allegations of corruption on Thursday, but acknowledged that King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II had received “commitment letters” which were never fulfilled.

This follows weekend reports that her husband scored in a “tender bonanza”.

“There was no tender bonanza. I am informed that the two commitment letters in question were not implemented. No public funds were disbursed to Royal Bhaca for services rendered either wholly or in part.

“There is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of myself, my husband or Royal Bhaca,” she said in a statement.