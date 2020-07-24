ANC veterans object to Zuma address at Andrew Mlangeni memorial

ANC veterans have slammed the move by the party to have former president Jacob Zuma headline a programme to pay tribute to the last surviving Rivonia trialist and party veteran, Andrew Mlangeni.

In a letter that has been made public, ANC veteran Dr Fazel Randera appears to have tried a last-ditch attempt at persuading the party, through its general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, to stop Zuma from headlining Friday's proceedings.

But the appeal seems to have fallen on deaf ears as Zuma continued to be part of Mlangeni's ANC-organised online memorial service.

Potgieter-Gqubule could not be reached on Friday evening as her phone rang unanswered.