Covid-19 district model to 'correct' inequalities in SA? What you need to know

Dlamini-Zuma said it aims to allow for a more specific shared services model at a district level.

Under the model, the government hoped to contribute to equality and the creation of jobs through a responsive, developmental and empowering state.

Confronting reality

Dlamini-Zuma said the government “cannot afford to run away” from deep-seated fault lines but has to confront the realities of the form and “content of our independence”.

“Inasmuch as the virus has impacted on every person, sector, business, culture, religion and our entire way of life — resilience and survival have largely been determined by which side of the tracks one is born.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the model would also take into account income, racial and gender inequalities through better integration of local government planning with ministerial involvement.

“District champions”

According to Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed ministers and deputy ministers as “district champions”.

The “champions” will contribute to vertical and horizontal integration of government planning and implementation, the minister said.

“We have profiled all 52 district and metro spaces so that we can facilitate for the participation of our people in a decentralised economic system as envisaged by the Reconstruction & Development Programme,” said Dlamini-Zuma.