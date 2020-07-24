GBV, farm murders, political killings plague SA: Cele revises budget

Police minister Bheki Cele has allocated R57bn towards visible policing from the ministry's R105.5bn budget for 2020/21.

His other priorities are administration services, which were allocated R20bn, and detective services, which received R20bn.

Cele presented his adjusted budget to parliament on Friday. He said gender-based violence (GBV), political killings and farm murders were some of the most stubborn crimes plaguing the country.

However, he said, the police service had made significant strides in cutting down the number of violent crimes, including cash-in-transit robberies, in the most affected provinces of Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

He dedicated this year’s budget to the fight against GBV and to officers deployed on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are far too many women killed in South Africa, many by people known to them. The accelerating scourge of GBV is affecting everyone, both young and old. We should all agree this is a societal challenge that needs all of us to deal with it decisively. It cannot be police alone,” said Cele.

During the 2019/20 financial year, R184m was spent on goods and services. including on vehicles, cellphones and evidence kits, and procurements for the family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations (FCS) units. Cele said in the 2020/21 financial year these would be intensified.

“The same emphasis will be placed on FCS units and GBV, with an additional R15m to be prioritised towards the direct resourcing of these units in terms of goods and services, vehicle procurement as well as other equipment," he said.