Judge implicated in Prasa 'corruption' a no-show at state capture inquiry

“The sense I gained is that she will probably need to consult a doctor, but I did not get the full details,” he said.

Zondo stood the proceedings down to allow Shakoane to contact the judge.

“Before we proceed, please contact your client so we know what the position is. I wanted her to be here because we don’t know what the outcome of the application will be. If it is refused, she must be present so we can proceed,” said Zondo.

Zondo said he had made arrangements with the judge president to ensure Makhubele was present.

“I know she is not working because I spoke to her judge president some weeks back to inform him this is the date set aside for her to come. The judge president said today falls within the court recess."

Following the postponement, Shakoane returned to inform the inquiry that Makhubele said her vehicle's tyre had burst and the vehicle's suspension was damaged, and she was not in an emotional state to testify.

Zondo replied that her application was not based on the accident, but “one would have expected that she would have informed her lawyers of that so this was one of the reasons given from the start".

Zondo said Makhubele would have known as far back as February that the inquiry would have wanted her to give evidence when the first witness gave evidence in which she was implicated.