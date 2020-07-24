MPs slam NPA's failure to prosecute 'high profile' corruption

Opposition MPs' patience with the National Prosecuting Authority appears to be wearing thin, as they lashed out at the authority's slow pace in prosecuting crimes related to state capture and corruption.

Since the appointment of Shamila Batohi as the national director of public prosecutions, interactions between MPs who sit in parliament's justice portfolio committee and the NPA have been cordial, with MPs largely showing leniency and understanding of the problems within the entity.

But during Thursday's debate on the department of justice's budget, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach led the charge, saying justice minister Ronald Lamola had failed to live up to the promises he made when he took office last year.

“It is with a sense of immense honour that we are here today to present the budget. Part of the mandate of this budget, among others, is to fight corruption and ensure that justice is not only done, but also seen to be done,” said Lamola in delivering his maiden budget speech in July last year.

But during Thursday's debate, Breytenbach said: “Little has come of this commitment to the rule of law.”

She said that to uphold the rule of law there has to be an independent prosecuting authority, properly resourced in every fashion, to enable effective and efficient prosecutions and to enforce accountability for breaking the law.

“This, we do not have,” she said.