Ramaphosa speaks + Ndlozi responds, Twitter is here for it

Ramaphosa said public schools will close for four weeks, a decision taken by cabinet after meetings with education stakeholders and experts. Schools will close until August 24, but grade 12 pupils and teachers will returnon August 3.

In response, Ndlozi questioned the scientific evidence on which the decision was made, saying one week is not enough to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In another tweet, he said closing schools while most economic activity is open will make no significant difference in the fight against Covid-19.

On corruption, the president said a special investigating unit, which comprises the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and Hawks officials, will investigate the mismanagement of Covid-19 social relief funds.

Ndlozi claimed the R500bn allocated to help businesses and individuals affected by Covid-19 had already been depleted by corrupt officials.