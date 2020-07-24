Ramaphosa speaks + Ndlozi responds, Twitter is here for it
When President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night about the impact of Covid-19, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also had the attention of South Africans through social media.
Ndlozi was vocal about the closure of schools to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and about investigating corruption relating to the Covid-19 economic and social relief packages.
Ramaphosa said public schools will close for four weeks, a decision taken by cabinet after meetings with education stakeholders and experts. Schools will close until August 24, but grade 12 pupils and teachers will returnon August 3.
In response, Ndlozi questioned the scientific evidence on which the decision was made, saying one week is not enough to slow the spread of Covid-19.
In another tweet, he said closing schools while most economic activity is open will make no significant difference in the fight against Covid-19.
On corruption, the president said a special investigating unit, which comprises the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and Hawks officials, will investigate the mismanagement of Covid-19 social relief funds.
Ndlozi claimed the R500bn allocated to help businesses and individuals affected by Covid-19 had already been depleted by corrupt officials.
What will ONE WEEK of Closure for Grade 12 really do? Decrease rate of Infection? What is the scientific basis for ONE WEEK? Where is the SCIENCE?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 23, 2020
You may as well not close. ONE week means NOTHING!
Close schools for 7 days? That is even lower than the 10 days requirements of quarantine??— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 23, 2020
What’s the scientific logic of 7 days closure??? How will that help curb the spread of Covid-19?
They are clueless shame!!
Closing schools when the entire social and economic activities are open is FUTILE!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 23, 2020
Kids will still be infected by their parents who are forced into 100% passages capacity taxi transportation!!!! When you open up after 1/2/four weeks, they will still go and infect teachers 🤷🏾♂️
South Africa, be rest assured, THERE IS NO R500 BILLION RELIEF PACKAGE. AYIKHO!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 23, 2020
Ndlozi soon trended at number one.
Do you still take #ndlozi seriously. I don't pic.twitter.com/YXlUcLFnF6— @THUSO WAHA SILIGA (@thusowahaSiliga) July 23, 2020
With this R50 kere Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is going to criticize whatever the President is going to say tonight.... Save this tweet!!! #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/H9GCLLBXH0— Khathu (@KhathutsheC) July 23, 2020
#ndlozi has been giving solutions since lockdown started guys...lets stop complaining about crap...what the ANC is doing is essentially what the EFF has been preaching all along...they dont have power kangako to make real and major decisions pic.twitter.com/aWhpC8wXC0— Siphiwe Zwane (@CEO_Sips) July 23, 2020
Ok Ndlozi next time please complain and also give a solution that you think will work coz you literally complaining about everything now pic.twitter.com/gPjgMqQrlw— Simthembile Hlathwayo (@Skinny_Geezy) July 24, 2020
Ejo give us solutions instead of same old problems. pic.twitter.com/low0cXn9Ce— Xolani Sekhula 🇿🇦😊💕 (@xolani_sekhula) July 23, 2020
#cyrilramaphosa— ZWELY SIYA MP🌄🇿🇦 (@ZWELY_SIYABONGA) July 23, 2020
MbuyiseniNdlozi right now waiting for President Ramaphosa to address the Nation so that he can make noise on Twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2umbn0uiK6
#ndlozi yes Boy ..Anc are playing a chess game with our lives.. pic.twitter.com/plG2tzUhsk— STONER 😎😣 (@Mpumi_Mzee) July 24, 2020