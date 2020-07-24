Politics

WATCH LIVE | Judge who chaired Prasa board to take stand at state capture inquiry

24 July 2020 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear more evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA when the agency's former chair, judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, takes the stand on Friday.

On Wednesday, the inquiry said it would serve former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham with a summons to appear before it. This follows Gillingham’s failure to give an undertaking that he would appear before the inquiry after he was served with a notice to make himself available.

