Zondo angry at high court judge's disregard for state capture inquiry

He went through the efforts made by the evidence leaders to consult Makhubele, to provide her with all the necessary documentation and also repeatedly call her to discuss what aid she may need. He said until now, she had not expressed any unhappiness with the manner in which the evidence leaders had communicated with her.

After listening to all the explanations and efforts of the inquiry leaders, an irate Zondi said Makhubele has had the documentation of most of the witnesses for six months, and had not prepared any affidavit to respond to those affidavits.

“She has had ample opportunity, and no explanation as to why those affidavits were not prepared,” he said.

Soni, however, conceded that he could not challenge the postponement of the proceedings as Makhubele was not present for the proceedings and had indicated through her legal counsel that she was not in an emotional state to testify after Thursday's driving incident.

He shared his views about Makhubele’s conduct, saying it was "entirely disrespectful to the commission and to you as the chairperson”, he said, addressing Zondo.

He described this as a “cavalier attitude”.

Zondo, after pressing Shakoane to provide answers, later sympathised with him, saying lawyers were at times pushed into a corner by clients.

Another witness will testify at the inquiry on Monday.