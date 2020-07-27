KZN premier tells citizens 'the Covid-19 storm is here'

KwaZulu-Natal is in the midst of weathering the Covid-19 storm, as confirmed by a drastic increase in positive cases over the past week.

Addressing the media on Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala said the picture had dramatically changed.

“We have now arrived at a point where almost everyone knows somebody who has been infected with Covid-19. It is no longer a disease from the distance. It is here at home. It is now our friends, colleagues, neighbours, brothers, mothers and sisters who have confirmed they have tested positive. The storm is here, and can be seen through the unprecedented number of infections.”

He revealed that as of Saturday, the province has had 60,602 positive cases, of which 38,667 were still active, and 614 deaths. On Monday, the province recorded 3,459 new cases and 13 new deaths.

Zikalala said the province had experienced its highest increases to date.

“In just one week, we have had 2,557 new Covid-19 cases, 198 new deaths, and 10,196 additional recoveries.”