WATCH LIVE | Former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko in state capture hot seat

27 July 2020 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission of inquiry will on Monday hear testimony from former minister of police Nkosinathi Nhleko pertaining to allegations of corruption in various law-enforcement agencies.


Nhleko has applied to challenge the testimony of former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride.

McBride accused Nhleko of interfering in a law firm investigation that resulted in him being suspended and criminally charged in 2015.

The former Ipid boss claimed Nhleko was willing to “abuse processes to achieve his ends” after he appointed international firm Werksmans to probe the Zimbabwean rendition saga.

