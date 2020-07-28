IN QUOTES | Mdluli, McBride & top appointments: Nathi Nhleko speaks

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko testified before the state capture commission about alleged corruption at law enforcement agencies.

He responded to allegations made by former Ipid boss, Robert McBride, that he (Nhleko) appointed convicted fraudster and Zimbabwean national Leon Mbangwa, as chief of staff in his office despite having had no security clearance.

Nhleko was also quizzed about why the suspension of former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was never investigated during his tenure.

Here are five quotes from his testimony:

Mbangwa’s appointment

“Mr Mbangwa in the KZN legislature was a senior manager ... Given this history and level of qualification, I was satisfied that he was the correct candidate for the chief of staff position in my office and I arranged for the lateral transfer. The issue being raised about his criminal record, is an issue that if this was a fresh and direct employment, would have been declared.

“But [with] a lateral transfer, that person is already within the system with government, so you wouldn’t start the exercise all over again. At the time when I hired him, I wasn’t aware of the criminal offence that he allegedly committed ...”

Mbangwa is not a foreigner

“In any case, it is absurd and lunacy at best for anyone to suggest that an African person is a foreigner on the African soil. It is incorrect to have such a reference regardless of what the law may say.”