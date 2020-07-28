Politics

Mbhazima Shilowa and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on Tito Mboweni's 'unscrupulous thieves' comments

28 July 2020 - 09:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni expressed his opinion regarding the stolen Covid-19 relief funds, asking what kind of "unscrupulous thieves" would steal during a pandemic.
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni expressed his opinion regarding the stolen Covid-19 relief funds, asking what kind of "unscrupulous thieves" would steal during a pandemic.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's recent statement on corruption in government has prompted responses from many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Mboweni expressed his opinion regarding the stolen Covid-19 relief funds, asking what kind of “unscrupulous thieves” would steal during a pandemic.

His statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) would be investigating dozens of companies and individuals who are believed to have benefited from dodgy Covid-19 tenders.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni slammed corrupt business and government officials and called for those using the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to loot and steal to be punished.

“The wrongs being done by unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively. It is time that leadership led without fear, favour or prejudice. Watch the space,” he said.

Mboweni also warned that it was “game over” for “Covidpreneurs” who used tenders as a blank cheque to deceive and steal.

Weighing in on Mboweni's statement, Shilowa said talk was “cheap”.

“Talk is cheap. You are the government. You said during the election campaign there will be no impunity,” said Shilowa. “You knew people stole funeral money, food parcels and from projects such as the one in Muyexe. You put no steps to stop it. What made you think they won't eat now?”

Chiming in, Madonsela echoed Shilowa's statement, saying Mboweni must take action to stop the rot with immediate effect.

“Give the SIU and Asset Forfeiture Unit additional resources to act swiftly to prevent cold cases and to get back any public funds misappropriated in the name of Covid-19,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps also had to say to Mboweni.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

A 'tender is not a blank cheque': Tito Mboweni warns 'game over'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at individuals involved in irregular tender processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
1 day ago

Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows

Anti-corruption investigators are probing a sickening slew of allegations that unscrupulous officials and businesses benefited from billions meant to ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe officials, spending linked to Covid-19 state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit to probe all government spending linked to the state of disaster declared over ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony Politics
  2. Mbhazima Shilowa and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on Tito Mboweni's 'unscrupulous ... Politics
  3. IN QUOTES | Mdluli, McBride & top appointments: Nathi Nhleko speaks Politics
  4. IMF to give SA R70.6bn 'emergency' loan Politics
  5. Ramaphosa spokesperson on 'special leave' amid claims her husband scored from ... Politics

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X