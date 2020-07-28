Politics

South Africans weigh in as Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid PPE tender controversy

28 July 2020 - 11:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has taken leave of absence pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that her husband scored millions in a PPE tender.
Image: Twitter/Khusela Diko

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has topped the Twitter trends list after her decision to take a leave of absence pending an investigation into allegations that her husband “scored” a R125m personal protective equipment tender. 

A statement issued by Diko via her verified Facebook account said she made the request to take a leave of absence to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

“This is pending the outcome of the investigations into the awarding of two subsequently cancelled contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company in which her husband is a director,” read the statement. 

Diko has been at the receiving end of criticism since a report by the Sunday Independent, which claimed that her husband, King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, was allegedly rewarded a R125m PPE tender.

On Thursday last week, Diko said there was no wrongdoing by herself, her husband or the company as no funds were paid to Royal Bhaca Projects as the “two commitment letters in question were not implemented”.

These are some of the views shared on Twitter:

