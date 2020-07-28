South Africans weigh in as Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid PPE tender controversy
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has topped the Twitter trends list after her decision to take a leave of absence pending an investigation into allegations that her husband “scored” a R125m personal protective equipment tender.
A statement issued by Diko via her verified Facebook account said she made the request to take a leave of absence to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.
“This is pending the outcome of the investigations into the awarding of two subsequently cancelled contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment to Royal Bhaca Projects, a company in which her husband is a director,” read the statement.
Diko has been at the receiving end of criticism since a report by the Sunday Independent, which claimed that her husband, King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, was allegedly rewarded a R125m PPE tender.
On Thursday last week, Diko said there was no wrongdoing by herself, her husband or the company as no funds were paid to Royal Bhaca Projects as the “two commitment letters in question were not implemented”.
These are some of the views shared on Twitter:
Ramaphosa spokesperson prolly wrote his speech on "being tough on corruption".#KhuselaDiko— Sean "Mr G" Goss (@goss_spg) July 27, 2020
I guess the friendship between the Masukus and the Dikos is over? #KhuselaDiko— Margie. (@margiedgander) July 27, 2020
I have always respected the professionalism of Khusela Diko. Are we responsible for the business activities of our spouses? This is an appropriate move under the circumstances. #KhuselaDiko 🇿🇦 https://t.co/S0XlpbuA6i— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) July 27, 2020
What a public servant. A dedicated employee. One that know everything about her work, but not what is happening at home. One in a million #KhuselaDiko— Michael Lukheli (@LukheleLukheli) July 27, 2020
So now she's just gonna sit at home on full pay while her husband rakes in millions? No sorry. That's no good enough. #KhuselaDiko https://t.co/ngO1wiDmFj— Daniellapets (@denisepets) July 28, 2020
There's no Zuma/ Guptas to use as scapegoat when it comes to corruption in SA now. Konke okufihliwe kuzovela. Y'all have seen nothing yet, they're all corrupt including their "transparent President" there's more from where that came from.#KhuselaDiko pic.twitter.com/PJRgrxll4x— Muzo Adebayo (@Nazomagenge2) July 27, 2020
#KhuselaDiko #andileramaphosa #corruptionmustfall removing @MYANC from power its not longer about politics anymore, it's a matter of life and death. They stay in power sofa siphila. 🚩😭💔Angeke mabahambhe as in yesterday #corruptionmustfall pic.twitter.com/MWmTZlMhjE— Likhayalethu (@khayabelani) July 28, 2020
Every potatoe in that ANC organisation is rotten,my dearest South Africans let's get rid of this organisation before we kiss our beautiful SA good bye. #KhuselaDiko— 🇿🇦South Africans First 🇿🇦✊ (@MissB20_10) July 27, 2020
South Africans are going to be given yellow t-shirts and forget about the corruption #corruptionmustfall #KhuselaDiko #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow pic.twitter.com/Q69RAV2nHn— BIN (@BINLADEN_SA) July 28, 2020