ANC local municipality chief whip Lindelwa Penisi under fire for insulting public

The ANC's Raymond Mhlaba municipality chief whip, Lindelwa Penisi, has come under fire after she was caught on video swearing at members of the public.

In a now-viral video, Penisi is seen shouting and swearing at residents who were pleading for water in Fort Beaufort's ward 20.

In the video, Penisi can be heard shouting in isiXhosa: “I don't care, you can call all those who voted for me. Go ahead, you piece of sh*t. You can buy your own water tanks. F**k you, you uncircumcised boy from Matatiele. Go get circumcised. I am not scared of you.”

A man in the background can be heard asking, “Are you insulting all of us?".

To which Penisi responded by saying, “Yes, I am. You didn't vote for me. I don't give a damn!”